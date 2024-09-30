DGPR hosts luncheon in honour of journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Newly appointed Director General Public Relations Ghulam Saghir Shahid hosted a luncheon in honor of the senior journalists at a local hotel.

Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari and Secretary Information Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani specially attended the event. Beat reporters, bureau chiefs, columnists and news editors were invited to the luncheon.

On this occasion, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that public service work is being done in Punjab and people are getting relief. She said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif holds meetings for hours every day to resolve people's problems and it speaks volumes of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif commitment to redress problems of the people at the earliest. Therefore, the people of Punjab do not become a part of the Fitnah Party's mischief, she said and added that a Maula Jutt of a province threatens to invade the Federation every day.

Azma Bokhari said that a certain party and its workers have resorted to spread chaos in Pakistan. After holding an unsuccessful rally in Lahore and the flop protest in Rawalpindi, they have lost their senses, she said and added that their own province is in the grip of terrorism, but they are only concerned about holding rallies and protests in Punjab. "We also want the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get relief in electricity bills.

The children of Punjab are getting laptops, scholarships and electric bikes, the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also have all these benefits likewise."

The Minister Information said that the process of media payments is ongoing swiftly. "We are devising a mechanism to process media payments on a monthly basis and CM Punjab will soon visit DGPR office," she added.

On this occasion, Secretary Information Syed Raza Hamdani said, “Resolving the problems of journalists is our foremost priority," adding that his doors always remain open for the journalists. May it be the problems of journalists’ colony or journalists’ grant, their resolution will be given priority, he added.

DGPR Ghulam Sagheer Shahid said that the Information Department has always played a positive role and will continue to do so. He said that the tasks given by the Information Minister Punjab will be completed as soon as possible. The Information Department is being run according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. DGPR Ghulam Sagheer Shahid said, “It is my mission to make operational head of DGPR dynamic and efficient. On assuming the office, we have paid Rs. 20 crores of pending media arrears and remaining payments will be made in the coming days. Equipping the DGPR with latest technology is included in my tasks.”