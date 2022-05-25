'DGPR important in current era of information competition'

Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Mansoor Ahmed on Wednesday said that today was the era of information competition, in which the importance of institution like DGPR had increased

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Mansoor Ahmed on Wednesday said that today was the era of information competition, in which the importance of institution like DGPR had increased.

He said this while presiding over his first meeting here at DGPR office to review the performance of the department.

During the meeting, the officers gave a departmental briefing to the DGPR on performance and working of all sections of the department. Incharge of all departments and PROs attended the meeting.

The DGPR said that any government could not convey its message to the people without the help of this institution.

He said that the department would utilize the services of its officers for image building and publicity of Punjab government policies.