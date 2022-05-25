UrduPoint.com

'DGPR Important In Current Era Of Information Competition'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 09:22 PM

'DGPR important in current era of information competition'

Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Mansoor Ahmed on Wednesday said that today was the era of information competition, in which the importance of institution like DGPR had increased

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Mansoor Ahmed on Wednesday said that today was the era of information competition, in which the importance of institution like DGPR had increased.

He said this while presiding over his first meeting here at DGPR office to review the performance of the department.

During the meeting, the officers gave a departmental briefing to the DGPR on performance and working of all sections of the department. Incharge of all departments and PROs attended the meeting.

The DGPR said that any government could not convey its message to the people without the help of this institution.

He said that the department would utilize the services of its officers for image building and publicity of Punjab government policies.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Ferdinand Marcos Jr proclaimed next Philippine pre ..

Ferdinand Marcos Jr proclaimed next Philippine president

2 minutes ago
 Indian court awards life imprisonment to Kashmiri ..

Indian court awards life imprisonment to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

2 minutes ago
 Efforts expedited to control dengue spread: Deputy ..

Efforts expedited to control dengue spread: Deputy Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Khursheed Shah for convening conference on climate ..

Khursheed Shah for convening conference on climate change, water issues

2 minutes ago
 Two PTI workers drown in Indus River near Swabi In ..

Two PTI workers drown in Indus River near Swabi Interchange

2 minutes ago
 About 0.8 million kids being vaccinated against po ..

About 0.8 million kids being vaccinated against polio in Muzaffargarh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.