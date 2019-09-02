UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DGPR Internees Visit PTV Centre

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:07 PM

DGPR internees visit PTV centre

The students of Mass Communication departments of two different universities, which are doing internship at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), Punjab, paid a study tour to PTV Centre Lahore on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The students of Mass Communication departments of two different universities, which are doing internship at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), Punjab, paid a study tour to ptv Centre Lahore on Monday.

The PTV PRO/ Director news Muhammad Shakeel Malik gave a briefing to them about the role and functions of the PTV.

Students visited various sections of the PTV Centre and put up questions about their working.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Shakeel PTV

Recent Stories

Country's defence in strong hands: President

4 minutes ago

Tens of Thousands Skip Classes to Protest in Hong ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs 200, traded at Rs 88,600 per t ..

4 minutes ago

China appoints Ambassador Zhai Jun as special envo ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 385 point to close a ..

11 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson threatens Brexit purge i ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.