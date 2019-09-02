DGPR Internees Visit PTV Centre
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:07 PM
The students of Mass Communication departments of two different universities, which are doing internship at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), Punjab, paid a study tour to PTV Centre Lahore on Monday
The PTV PRO/ Director news Muhammad Shakeel Malik gave a briefing to them about the role and functions of the PTV.
Students visited various sections of the PTV Centre and put up questions about their working.