DGPR internees visit PTV centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The students of Mass Communication departments of two different universities, which are doing internship at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), Punjab , paid a study tour to ptv Centre Lahore on Monday.

The PTV PRO/ Director news Muhammad Shakeel Malik gave a briefing to them about the role and functions of the PTV.

Students visited various sections of the PTV Centre and put up questions about their working.