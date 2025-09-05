DGPR Navy Commodore Ahmed Hussain promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Director General of Public Relations (DGPR Navy) Commodore Ahmed Hussain SI(M) has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Ahmed Hussain SI(M) has a vast experience of various command and staff appointments including command of PN Ships. He has also commanded US led CTF-151 at Bahrain, said a press release issued here Friday.

Rear Admiral Ahmed Hussain, recognized with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) for his distinguished service, has played a pivotal role in maintaining transparency and communications between the Pakistan Navy and the public.

His duties include briefing media, overseeing outreach campaigns, and conveying the institution’s strategic messaging across national platforms.

His promotion comes at a time when naval communication has become increasingly critical, amid global and regional security challenges and maritime developments.