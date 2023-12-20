Open Menu

DGPR Sindh Visits Various SID Directorates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 07:46 PM

DGPR Sindh visits various SID Directorates

Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Sindh Muhammad Saleem Khan on Wednesday visited various Directorates of Information Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Sindh Muhammad Saleem Khan on Wednesday visited various Directorates of Information Department.

DG Public Relations issued instructions to the officers and staff on this occasion and asked them to perform their official duties in a responsible manner.

He said it should be the prime task of the information department to inform the public about all the projects of the Sindh government through the media and for the purpose, the officers of all the departments were employing print, electronic and social media to inform the public about the ongoing development projects in the province.

In his visit, DGPR Sindh Muhammad Saleem Khan also visited the offices of Directorate of Admin and Accounts, Directorate of Advertisement, Directorate of Press Information, Directorate of Publication, Directorate of Films, Directorate of R&R and office of Section Officer.

He inquired about the office affairs from the officers and staff and issued necessary instructions on the spot.

Related Topics

Sindh Film And Movies Social Media Visit Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Police carry out search operations in different ar ..

Police carry out search operations in different areas to flush out suspects

13 minutes ago
 European stocks waver; London boosted by rate cut ..

European stocks waver; London boosted by rate cut hopes

12 minutes ago
 House Job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

House Job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from January 10

23 minutes ago
 Seminar to tackle health challenges amidst environ ..

Seminar to tackle health challenges amidst environmental shifts in KP held

23 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

23 minutes ago
 IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj o ..

IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj operation

36 minutes ago
WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Fe ..

WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Feb

36 minutes ago
 Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recov ..

Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recovered

36 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request ..

NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request about KE quarterly tariff adj ..

36 minutes ago
 Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle a ..

Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle and narcotics seized

36 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islam ..

PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islamabad's model prison project

36 minutes ago
 PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan