DGPR To Launch Training Programmes For Officers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:33 PM

A comprehensive policy has been evolved for the capacity building as well as setting the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) on the modern lines and different training programmes will be launched for enhancing the capacity of the officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A comprehensive policy has been evolved for the capacity building as well as setting the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) on the modern lines and different training programmes will be launched for enhancing the capacity of the officers.

These views were expressed by newly appointed Director General Suman Rai in an introductory session with the officers as well as officials of the department at Al-hamrah on Friday.

Director (news) Javed Younis, Director (Electronic Media) Robina Afzal Director Admin as well as officers and other staff of the department were also present on this occasion.

The DG said that the directorate had always played a commendable role for projecting government initiatives of public welfare, policies and decisions. Its officers had always exhibited outstanding performance in difficult times, she observed.

She termed the directorate an important department adding that timely dissemination of information will be ensured at any cost by revamping the department in accordance with the modern demands of the era.

She further said that an effective strategy had been adopted in this regard under which department will be provided modern facilities for ensuring the timely providing the information to the public through different sources of media. She urged the officers to play their role with devotion and dedication.

She stressed the need to further strengthen the ties with media.

In a welcoming address Director Electronic & Social Media, Rubina Afzal said that the officers and officials of DGPR were very hardworking and had passion to perform their official duties.

