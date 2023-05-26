UrduPoint.com

DGR Visits AIOU Sargodha Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

DGR visits AIOU Sargodha region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Director General Region (DGR) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr Toqeer Ahmed Khan said that the university was providing best educational facilities to the students through online admission and workshops.

According to the press release issued by AIOU Regional Office here on Friday,the Director General Region visited the office of AIOU Sargodha Region and distributed certificates among tutors who had shown outstanding performance in the institution.

Later, a meeting was held in which the issues related to online workshops, tutors and students were discussed in detail.

