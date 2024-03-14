DGRE provide 1196 teachers in 598 Madaris, books to around 57000 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has so far provided 1,196 teachers in 598 Madaris and books to 56,710 students studying in Madaris ( seminarians) for supporting them in imparting contemporary education.

According to official documents available with APP, the curriculum for grades 1 to 8 was notified in 2022 while the curriculum for grades 9 to 12 was notified on June 14, 2023, and shared with the DGRE. The implementation may start accordingly.

As per document, DGRE has registered 16,646 Madaris all over the country so far, while 1,196 teachers provided to 598 Madaris (2 teachers per Madrasah) to support them in imparting contemporary education.

The registration process was held here in head office and 16 regional offices all over Pakistan including GB & AJK.

The DGRE has implemented National Curriculum of Pakistan in 85 Madaris, provided free Books to 56,710 students studying in Madaris, while Thirty-six (36) sessions of Paigham-e-Pakistan conducted in different provinces.

It has also provided training to teachers of Madaris on contemporary education.

The directorate has facilitated 1,294 foreign students in obtaining Pakistani visas (maximum 09 years) for admission in Pakistani Madaris.

Meanwhile, to mainstream Madaris students by providing Technical & Vocational Education, an agreement was signed with NAVTTC to establish 70 labs in Madaris for imparting Technical Education.

The DGRE has also Identified 70 Madaris for establishing computer labs.

It is worth mentioning here that any intervention pertaining to the Curriculum of Madaris is not the mandate of DGRE, while DGRE had played its role in implementation of National Curriculum in Madaris.

It was mandate of DGRE to facilitate Madaris to get affiliated with the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education as well as Board of Technical Education for SSC / HSSC and in technical & vocational education examinations for the Madaris’ Students.