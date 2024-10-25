DGRE Registers 17,738 Madaris Till September
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Directorate General Religious Education(DGRE) under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training is the only department at Federal Level to register Deeni Madaris in the country and has already registered 17,738 Madaris till 11th of September, 2024.
In a written reply, the Senate was told that any Madrassa which wants to get register with DGRE submits its application on standard form. After scrutiny of registration form certificate is then issued.
DGRE has provided financial assistance to 598 registered Deeni Madaris by providing 1196 teachers.
It was also informed the Upper House that DGRE appoints teachers on the recommendations of concerned Madrassa and Wafaq who fulfil the laid down criteria which includes minimum Bachelors Degree with English, Mathematics and General Science subjects. However, Religious Education if required in addition to above qualifications is given preference.
Recent Stories
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits cricket stadium to review arrangements2 minutes ago
-
National Assembly offers fateha for deceased relatives of MNAs2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Art of public speaking'2 minutes ago
-
Senate adjourned amid lack of quorum till Oct 282 minutes ago
-
Renegotiation of contracts with eight more IPPs finalized: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested2 minutes ago
-
Anti polio rally held to create awareness among parents2 minutes ago
-
NA passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day2 minutes ago
-
Minister orders protecting forests to curb effects of climate change2 minutes ago
-
Students, teachers witness NA proceedings22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 81 kg drugs in 13 operations22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles22 minutes ago