DGRE Registers 17,738 Madaris Till September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Directorate General Religious Education(DGRE) under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training is the only department at Federal Level to register Deeni Madaris in the country and has already registered 17,738 Madaris till 11th of September, 2024.

In a written reply, the Senate was told that any Madrassa which wants to get register with DGRE submits its application on standard form. After scrutiny of registration form certificate is then issued.

DGRE has provided financial assistance to 598 registered Deeni Madaris by providing 1196 teachers.

It was also informed the Upper House that DGRE appoints teachers on the recommendations of concerned Madrassa and Wafaq who fulfil the laid down criteria which includes minimum Bachelors Degree with English, Mathematics and General Science subjects. However, Religious Education if required in addition to above qualifications is given preference.

