DGSE Hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training hosted mega event “Special Abilities and Spring Plantation Drive” in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at National Special Education Centre for Hearing Impaired Children H-9 here on Thursday.
Addressing the Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive event as the chief guest, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui commended the special children for their talents and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment for ensuring quality education, training, and rehabilitation for children with special needs.
The minister said that students were assets of the country and the ministry was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of education in Pakistan. The government was taking all possible measures for elevation of education in the country, he added.
He said that the ministry would uplift the potential and productivity of special education in the federal capital. He highlighted the services and facilities of special education centers under DGSE and elaborated on news initiatives being taken by the ministry.
Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar as the guest of honor, expressed her delight being among special children. She said that we as a team were working effectively for the promotion and elevation of education among the students especially children.
She said that special students were imparting quality education at DGSE and after getting education, they would contribute their services for the development and prosperity of the country.
The event was marked by flamboyant performances by special children with a particularity heartwarming rendition of the national anthem in sign language. Worthy Ministers, Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC), and dignitaries engaged with the children, taking photographs and sharing joyous moments.
Following the performances, the guests visited stalls showcasing crafts made by special students viewed display of the assistive technology and rehab devices. A dedicated exhibition featuring paintings by DEAF/HI students highlighted their hidden artistic talents and was widely admired by the attendees. The stalls of various FDE institutes in the event displayed inclusivity and support to the children with disabilities.
Concluding the event, the federal minister, Minister of State, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahemd and DG Special Education Capt (R) Asif Iqbal Asif planted the saplings along special children, marking the launch of the Spring Plantation Drive, symbolizing growth, renewal, and a greener future.
The event successfully highlighted the resilience, talent, and potential of special children, reinforcing the commitment of the government and stakeholders towards inclusive excellence.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration
Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..
Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..
UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators on Eid5 minutes ago
-
24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing5 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
DGSE hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’5 minutes ago
-
Use of shoppers less than 75 microns banned5 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among 22 position holders of STEAM competitions5 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, Australian HC discuss bilateral cooperation5 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme15 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade15 minutes ago
-
CEO Health reviews vaccination status15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens plantation drive in Lal Suhanra Park15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PhD student selected for 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany15 minutes ago