UrduPoint.com

DGSE Launches Mobile Application For PWDs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

DGSE launches mobile application for PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of Special Education (DGSE) has launched a mobile application for the awareness, education, rehabilitation and training of Persons with Disability (PWDs).

The Inclusive Education program has been started at Special Education Centers of Director General of Special Education (DGSE), said an official here.

He said application is user-friendly and it enables aspirant students to seek information and admissions conveniently at their homes.

He said that the E-technology project has also been started for the training and rehabilitation of visually impaired persons.

\778

Related Topics

Education Mobile

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

1 hour ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

2 hours ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.