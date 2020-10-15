DGSE organises seminar on 'White Cane Safety Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Thursday said that the government is committed to provide basic rights to persons with disabilities.

Addressing to a seminar on "White Cane Safety day" organized by Directorate General of Special education (DGSE) here, she said that the government was trying its level best to provide each and every facilitation to the people with different disabilities.

The event is celebrated throughout the world on 15th October every year to mark the solidarity with visually impaired persons.

"We have to change our mind set and attitude towards special people. Government is striving to make better opportunities of employment for persons with special needs with the help of public private partnership, she said.

The minister said that the government has approved six development projects under the Directorate General of Special Education which would protect rights of the Person with Special Disabilities.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan has issued necessary order to the authorities for making building accessible for the special people and implement their two percent quote in government jobs.

She appreciated the role of NGOs, Print and Electronic media for the support and wellness of special people in the society.

The Director General Special Education brief the Federal Minister about the ongoing development projects and thanked her for taking keen interest in these projects.

Dr. Shireen M Mazari also distributed devices and Braille equipments among the children with visual impairment.