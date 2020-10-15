UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DGSE Organises Seminar On 'White Cane Safety Day'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

DGSE organises seminar on 'White Cane Safety Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Thursday said that the government is committed to provide basic rights to persons with disabilities.

Addressing to a seminar on "White Cane Safety day" organized by Directorate General of Special education (DGSE) here, she said that the government was trying its level best to provide each and every facilitation to the people with different disabilities.

The event is celebrated throughout the world on 15th October every year to mark the solidarity with visually impaired persons.

"We have to change our mind set and attitude towards special people. Government is striving to make better opportunities of employment for persons with special needs with the help of public private partnership, she said.

The minister said that the government has approved six development projects under the Directorate General of Special Education which would protect rights of the Person with Special Disabilities.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan has issued necessary order to the authorities for making building accessible for the special people and implement their two percent quote in government jobs.

She appreciated the role of NGOs, Print and Electronic media for the support and wellness of special people in the society.

The Director General Special Education brief the Federal Minister about the ongoing development projects and thanked her for taking keen interest in these projects.

Dr. Shireen M Mazari also distributed devices and Braille equipments among the children with visual impairment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Education October Media Event Government Best Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Naval Chief ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Reaffirms its Solidarity with the Republic of ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei joins hands with HEC to start roadshows for ..

14 minutes ago

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for constructi ..

14 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old ..

16 minutes ago

Over 250 Rescuers to perform duty on Safar-ul-Muza ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.