DGSE Organizes Ceremony For Independence Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:26 PM

Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) organized an event on Friday to celebrate Pakistan's 74th Independence Day with national fervor and enthusiasm

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi, who was the chief guest, highlighted the significance of the day saying Pakistan's regional and global importance by virtue of its history, geo strategic location, rich human and natural resources is undeniable.

He said the Government of Pakistan is aware of the challenges our homeland is confronting and it has adopted a comprehensive plan of economic and structural reforms for its sustainable development.

Chief Guest said that Pakistan stand by Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination and plebiscite, and it will continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to them. Before the starting of the event.

Parliamentary Secretary hoisted the National flag and cut the independence cake in National Institute of Special Education (NISE) and also distributed health cards among the special children.

Then special students from different Centres of Directorate General of Special Education gave their flame buoyant performances on Milli Naghmas.

Azhar Sajjad, Director General (Special Education) delineated the services of Directorate General of Special Education in his welcome address. He told that the educational, rehabilitation and training services for persons with disabilities are expanded to the entire ICT level.

The Inclusive Education program has been started at Special Education Centres of DGSE, he said. He pointed further that DGSE has launched a mobile application for awareness, education, rehabilitation and training of PWDs.

This application is user friendly and it enables aspirant students to seek information and admissions conveniently at their homes. In his remarks, he also spoke that E-technology project has also been started for the training and rehabilitation of visually impaired persons. He ended with the prayer for the prosperity, safety and success of Pakistan. He urged that being a Pakistan, we must celebrate Independence by thanking to Almighty Allah for endowment of this motherland after sacrifices of our forefathers.

