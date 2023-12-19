Open Menu

DGSE Organizes Special Programme On Eve Of Int't Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 11:11 PM

The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) on Tuesday organized a special programme on the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) on Tuesday organized a special programme on the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The program was a testament to the extraordinary talents of special children from DGSE's special education centers who took center stage with stirring performances on national songs and captivating tableau presentations, said a press release.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Khalil George commended the exceptional talents and performances of the special students.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing and nurturing the potential within every person, regardless of abilities.

Director General of Special Education, Sheikh Azhar Sajjad in a welcome address shed light on the essential functions of DGSE in providing quality education and fostering an inclusive environment for individuals with diverse abilities.

Later, the minister distributed tool kits including mobile repairing kits, beautician kits, sewing machines and wheelchairs for self-employment and self-reliance among the special persons.

The event was also attended by directors, deputy directors, teachers, parents of students, and representatives from NGOs and INGOs.

