DGTO asked to abolish partisan election commission of FPCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Former President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and General Secretary Businessman Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali has alleged that the Election Commission of the apex trade body has become partisan for protecting the vested interests that is rejecting the nomination papers of the strong candidates of rival candidates.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Haji Ghulam Ali demanded of the Ministry of Commerce and Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) for the dissolution of the partisan and fake election commission of the FPCCI and also conduct transparent investigation into the issuance of the US visas to irrelevant persons instead of the representatives of trade bodies to take action and unveil the faces against those defaming the country before the business community.

He said that the group of vested interest after bringing the national economy at the brink of collapse, is not flexing their muscles to play havoc with the apex trade body of the country.

He said that visa scam has unveiled the real face of the such elements before the business community of the country.

He said that those unnerved by the fear of defeat in the FPCCI annual elections have not resorted to cheap tactics. He said that the ample proof of the rigging is the rejection and missing of the nomination papers of the imminent industrialists and presidential candidate of the Businessman Panel (BMP), Mian Anjum Nisar and senior vice presidents of his panel.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that the days of those winning FPCCI elections through cheap tactics have been numbered and now the business community is determined to kick them out of the politics of apex trade body on December 27, 2019.