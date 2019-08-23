DGTO disposes off appeals of United Group against Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(@imziishan)

Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah has disposed off all appeals of the representatives of United Group against the voters list of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry as they were not based on merit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) , Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah has disposed off all appeals of the representatives of United Group against the voters list of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry as they were not based on merit.Some members of United Group including Habib Ullah Zahid, Shahid Zaman Shinwari, Sarfraz Hussain Mughal, Shahid Ahmed Khan, Abid Khan, Ch.

Talib Aziz, Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Zahid Mehmood and Jamil Akhtar had filed appeals in DGTO against the provisional voters list of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the request to exclude those voters from the list against whom they have raised objections.The DGTO heard the appeals in detail and sent a representative of his organization to ICCI to check up the record of those voters against whom the appeals were filed.

However, after thorough check up of the record, no illegality was found in the record of ICCI. After detailed hearing of both sides, the DGTO passed the orders that as the appellants could not provide proofs against their cases and their cases were not based on merit, therefore, the same were disposed off.

Commenting on the decision of the DGTO, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said the decision proved that all membership affairs in ICCI were dealt with according to the prescribed rules and regulations of the government and no irregularity was committed on this account.

He said that ICCI was the premier representative body of the business community of Islamabad and was running its affairs according to thelaws of Trade Organizations Act. He said that majority of business community of Islamabad have full confidence on the leadership of ICCI as they knew that Chamber was working for promoting their business interests.

He advised the business community that they should not pay attention to the propaganda of United Group and fully support the candidates of Founder Group in the forthcoming elections of ICCI so that Chamber could continue to work for promoting their business interest more effectively.