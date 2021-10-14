DGTO temporarily suspends operations of Peshawar Chamber, election results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Directorate General Trade Office (DGTO) Thursday temporarily suspended operations of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCSTSI) for non-compliance over a Show Cause notice issued under Section 7 of Trade Organization Act 2013.

In an order issued today, the operations of PCSTSI were suspended until the satisfactory compliance of DGTO order and the election results of Executive Committee members and office bearers for the year 2021-22 were remain suspended.

"The PCSTSI is non-complaint in submitting membership record of the chamber to determine the legal position of the voters and membership list for Peshawar Chamber elections 2021-22," reads the order.

The Trade Organization (PSCTSI) was directed to renew the membership of persons/members including Muhammad Atif Haleem, Mrs. Hina Arif, Muhammad Yasir and Mrs. Aniqa Yasmeen.

The TO, in this connection, failed to provide the membership certificate to the complainants which led to aforementioned persons unable to participate in elections of the PSCTSI which was serious violation of the order of Regulator (DGTO).

The DGTO had imposed a penalty of Rs. 30,000 on Secretary General PCSTSI on 08.092021 which has not been submitted despite passage of stipulated time, the order further read.

The persons/members deprived of membership were correct in arguing that they were unable to participate in the elections which was violation of their fundamental right as member of the business community of Peshawar.

In the order, it was also mentioned that one of the complainant was the Ex-President of PSCTSI and had brought to the notice of the Regulator (DGTO) that the Audit Report of PSCTSI for the year 2019-20 has not been signed by him. He has alleged that the said report presented before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) was fake.