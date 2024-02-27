DHA Accident: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Teenage Driver
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 07:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Afnan, an underage driver involved in a car accident that resulted in the tragic death of six family members in Defence, for another 13 days.
Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and requested to extend his judicial remand.
The police submitted that the challan (Charge-Sheet) was in final stage of the preparations and it would be filed soon after removing prosecution's objections.
At this, the court extended the judicial remand of the teenage driver for another 13 days and ordered for producing him on March 11.
Defence C police had registered a case against Afnan which revolves around charges of recklessly crashing his high-speed car into another vehicle, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives in DHA Phase 7.
