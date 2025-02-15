Open Menu

DHA Achieves 100% Success In LQAS Survey In Anti Polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM

DHA achieves 100% success in LQAS survey in anti polio campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi has achieved a milestone of successful completion of the year's first National Immunization Drive by reaching out to the target population.

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international partners have verified the vaccination campaign in randomly picked 30 UCs of the district.

The immunization drive, which was started on February 3 in 212 Union Councils of the district, was followed by international partnering organizations. As many as 30 UCs were randomly checked by the WHO and other partnering organizations who declared 'all 30 UCs passed' by the health authority during the campaign.

In a brief interaction with APP here on Saturday, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of DHA, informed that the Lot Quality Assurance Survey (LQAS) was conducted by the WHO and other organizations in 30 UCs of their choice.

"This is done to ensure that no child is left unaddressed during the immunization drive", he said, adding that his team has achieved a milestone of a hundred per cent execution of the campaign.

The CEO lauded the commendable work done by the health workers and also highlighted that attaining the high target remained possible only because of the tremendous response from the parents.

He further appreciated the role and coordination of allied departments of the local administration in this regard.

He reiterated that the District Health Authority would continue its efforts by following the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for reshaping the society free of diseases.

The health authority set a target to vaccinate over 10 million children of the age group equal to or less than 5 years for which 3717 field teams were deployed and 330 fixed points were set up in the health centers.

Moreover, 870 area incharges and 163 transit teams were facilitating the population at various bus stops, railway stations etc.

