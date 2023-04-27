DHA Bahawalpur holds walk in connection with World Malaria Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) Bahawalpur organized a walk and seminar in connection with World Malaria Day to raise awareness about the disease among people.

The awareness walk, headed by Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Bahawalpur, Dr Faiza Kanwal, started from DHA Bahawalpur Office and marched on city roads.

It was also attended by Director Health Services, Dr Tanveer Hussain, District Health Officer, Dr Khalid Mahmood Arain and other officials.

Addressing the participants of the walk and seminar, the CEO, DHA Bahawalpur said that people could save themselves from malaria, dengue and epidemics by keeping their environment clean. He also urged people to keep their houses and surrounding areas clean, besides avoiding the accumulation of water on roads.