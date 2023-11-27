Open Menu

DHA Car Accident: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Accused Afnan's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:13 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Shafqat Awan, father of underage driver Afnan involved in a fatal car collision claiming six lives, until December 4

Shafqat Awan, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan upon the expiration of his interim bail.

The court inquired whether the accused had participated in the investigation, and the investigation officer confirmed his participation, stating that call detail records (CDR) were now being obtained.

The officer requested the court to grant additional time for investigations.

The court accepted the plea and instructed the completion of the investigative process, besides extending Shafqat Awan's interim bail until December 4.

Awan sought bail, asserting his ownership of the car involved in the accident. The Defense C police had registered a case against Afnan, accusing him of crashing his high-speed car into another vehicle, resulting in the tragic deaths of six family members in DHA Phase 7.

