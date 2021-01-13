UrduPoint.com
DHA CEO Inspects Performance Of Polio Teams

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

DHA CEO inspects performance of polio teams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) Bahawalpur Chief Executive Officer Dr Aurangzaib Wednesday visited Madina Colony here and inspected the ongoing anti-polio drive.

He talked to the polio workers and expressed satisfaction over the performance of polio teams. As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years are being administered anti-Polio drops and vitamin-A drops in the district.

As many as 236,839 children have been vaccinated so far during the first 2 days of the drive. Total of 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams. As many as 3932 polio workers are participating in the drive.

The campaign is monitored by 477 supervisors, 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. January 14 and January 15 are reserved days for left-out children.

