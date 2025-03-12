DHA CEO Vows To Ensure Quality Health Services In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of the District Health Authority (DHA), has reaffirmed his commitment to providing top-notch health services to the citizens of Rawalpindi.
In an exclusive interaction with the APP, Dr Niazi expressed satisfaction with the health authority's performance, particularly in the recent polio campaign, where they achieved 100% target achievement and exceptional pre and post-campaign performance.
The DHA has also made significant strides in combating dengue fever. Dr Niazi revealed that a surveillance system with 1,000 volunteers has been launched and 34 high-risk UCs have been declared clean.
Furthermore, the health authority has sought the support of 70,000 to 80,000 students, who will participate in the dengue campaign as "dengue warriors.
" Parliamentarians have also been roped in to spread awareness about dengue preventive measures.
Furthermore, Dr Niazi said that the health authority will soon manage 27 Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics in Rawalpindi, up from the current seven.
"There are seven clinics presently working, 20 more are being set up", he added.
Dr Asif said that DHA's efforts have been recognized by international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), which has acknowledged the authority's performance evaluation.
To a question, the CEO urged the citizens to play their responsible role in creating awareness about the endemic like dengue so that we can save our loved ones timely.
