DHA Finalizes Arrangements For Anti-Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) was finalizing arrangements for the week-long anti-polio campaign, which would be commenced in the entire district on October 24.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ansar Ishaque told APP that over 3,000 mobile teams would administer polio drops to 917,285 children under five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

The CEO said that training of anti-polio workers was underway and informed that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign. In addition, " 321 fix centres will also be set up to administer drops".

The CEO said that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

He said the vaccinators would also arrange announcements in the mosques with the help of local people to ensure the vaccination of all the targeted children.

Dr Ansar said that all possible steps would be taken to make the campaign successful, and no stone would be left unturned in our effort to make the drive a success.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society./395

