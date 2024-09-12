DHA, Hashoo Group announce joint projects

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 07:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) DHA Multan and Hashoo Group’s Pearl Real Estate Holdings (PREH) unveiled joint development projects aimed at transforming the region's commercial

and residential landscape.

The collaboration announced at a ceremony held at Rumanza by Pearl-Continental

here on Thursday.

The partners announced development of a world-class commercial mall and luxury Signature Villas.

The state-of-the-art mall will offer modern shopping and business opportunities to people of South Punjab while the Signature Villas, overlooking DHA Multan’s award-winning Rumanza golf course, will set new standards for high-end living.

The signing of MoU ceremony marks the second major collaboration between DHA Multan and Hashoo Group, following the successful launch of Rumanza by Pearl-Continental.

Senior leaders from both organizations, including CEO Hashoo Group Murtaza Hashwani and Project Director DHA Multan, Brigadier Ahmed Rizwan Ghumman, expressed their commitment to complete these projects swiftly and with the highest standards of excellence.

