DHA launches helpline for information about measles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

District Health Authority(DHA) Rawalpindi has launched a public awareness helpline for treatment and information about measles here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :District Health Authority(DHA) Rawalpindi has launched a public awareness helpline for treatment and information about measles here on Monday.

According to health authority spokesman, If any child has symptoms of measles including fever, rash, runny nose, cough and red eyes can contact 03219397639 from 9 am to 3 pm.

He said that measles was a contagious and dangerous disease for children, the complications including diarrhea, pneumonia, meningitis can be fatal for a child.

The spokesman informed that the government has included immunization against measles at the age of 9 months to 15 months in its immunization schedule.

He urged the parents to complete the immunization course for their children and if any symptoms of measles found in the child ,contact immediately to the health authority so that a blood sample can be taken from the affected child and treatment facilities could be provided.

