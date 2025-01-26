Open Menu

DHA Launches Transport Service

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DHA launches transport service

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) introduced a transport service for its residents and visitors that would ply between DHA and the Bahawalpur bus terminal.

According to a press release by DHA Bahawalpur, the transport service has been started for local residents and visitors.

Director Marketing DHA, Brig. Alamdar Hussain, inaugurated the service. The transport service will pass through Milad Chowk, University Chowk, DC Ofice Chowk, Sadar Puli Chowk, Fauji Basti Chowk, Islamia Colony, APE Canal road, Pelican Mall, Villa Community, IVY Roots school, CIMS Medical College, Cholistan University of Animal Scicences, Qata Al-Amara Chowk and Central Park.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

16 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

31 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

2 hours ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

2 hours ago
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

2 hours ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

3 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan