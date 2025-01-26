DHA Launches Transport Service
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) introduced a transport service for its residents and visitors that would ply between DHA and the Bahawalpur bus terminal.
According to a press release by DHA Bahawalpur, the transport service has been started for local residents and visitors.
Director Marketing DHA, Brig. Alamdar Hussain, inaugurated the service. The transport service will pass through Milad Chowk, University Chowk, DC Ofice Chowk, Sadar Puli Chowk, Fauji Basti Chowk, Islamia Colony, APE Canal road, Pelican Mall, Villa Community, IVY Roots school, CIMS Medical College, Cholistan University of Animal Scicences, Qata Al-Amara Chowk and Central Park.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robbers loot vehicles in Khangarh1 minute ago
-
DHA launches transport service1 minute ago
-
Traffic Police officer’s misconduct in Mansehra sparks protests, resolved through Jirga1 minute ago
-
Action against overloading, begging1 minute ago
-
Bengal tiger dies at Bahawalpur zoo11 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over hygiene violations11 minutes ago
-
Fire at cloth shop11 minutes ago
-
Podiatrist advocates for quarterly medicated pedicure to prevent foot issues21 minutes ago
-
Forest fire near Nathiagali controlled after timely rescue operation21 minutes ago
-
Last day of PDA Family Festival dedicated to child protection21 minutes ago
-
Layyah police nabbed 98 suspects last month21 minutes ago
-
Black Day observed across AJK against Indian atrocities21 minutes ago