DHA launches transport service

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) introduced a transport service for its residents and visitors that would ply between DHA and the Bahawalpur bus terminal.

According to a press release by DHA Bahawalpur, the transport service has been started for local residents and visitors.

Director Marketing DHA, Brig. Alamdar Hussain, inaugurated the service. The transport service will pass through Milad Chowk, University Chowk, DC Ofice Chowk, Sadar Puli Chowk, Fauji Basti Chowk, Islamia Colony, APE Canal road, Pelican Mall, Villa Community, IVY Roots school, CIMS Medical College, Cholistan University of Animal Scicences, Qata Al-Amara Chowk and Central Park.