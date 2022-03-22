DHA opens spring flower show

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Defence Housing Authority Multan opened 2nd Spring Flower Show 2022 to provide healthy recreation to citizens, here on Tuesday.

Project Director DHA Shoaib Anwar Kiyani was chief guest on this occasion.

He visited different stalls, especially introduced for recreation of citizens.

A good number of visitors took special interest in the 2nd Flower Show 2022.

Flowers of different colours were put on display in line with the spring season.

Girls performed tableau and enthralled the visitors through their matchless performances.