UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Quarantines 1187 Suspected COVID-19 Patients

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:10 PM

DHA quarantines 1187 suspected COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) in collaboration with departments concerned has quarantined 1187 suspected COVID-19 patients in the district.

According to the data, shared by DHA here on Tuesday, The number of total positive cases has reached to 26,295 including 24,288 from Rawalpindi and 2007 from other districts after the addition of 39 more positive cases during the last 24 hours.

The report said 24,762 patients are discharged after recovery while three lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

"Presently, 96 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities including 22 in Holy Family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 34 in Institute of Urology, 22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Bilal Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital," the health authority report said.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Family From

Recent Stories

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 seconds ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

19 minutes ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

31 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

24 minutes ago

No One Going to 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead ..

24 minutes ago

Japan to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations at Workplaces ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.