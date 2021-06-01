DHA quarantines 1187 suspected COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) in collaboration with departments concerned has quarantined 1187 suspected COVID-19 patients in the district.

According to the data, shared by DHA here on Tuesday, The number of total positive cases has reached to 26,295 including 24,288 from Rawalpindi and 2007 from other districts after the addition of 39 more positive cases during the last 24 hours.

The report said 24,762 patients are discharged after recovery while three lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

"Presently, 96 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities including 22 in Holy Family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 34 in Institute of Urology, 22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Bilal Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital," the health authority report said.