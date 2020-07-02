UrduPoint.com
DHA Recommends Smart Lockdown For Customs Office, Colony Over Ten Positive Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:33 PM

District Health Authority (DHA) proposed smart lockdown in Customs office and colony over emergence of ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) proposed smart lockdown in Customs office and colony over emergence of ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA, Dr Arshad Malik, wrote a letter to Assistant Commissioner City, Abid Farid informing that ten confirmed cases of the virus have been reported from the area.

He said that a smart lockdown may be imposed in the area to combat further spread of cornovirus in best interest of public.

When contacted, AC City Abida Fareed confirmed that Customs offices /colony, SNGPL colony, Piran Ghaib Road and Haroon Banaspati Mills are hot-spot areas of Multan for the pandemic.

She said that smart lockdown will be imposed in these areas as recommended by health department.

