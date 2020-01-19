UrduPoint.com
DHA Sent PC-1 For Setting Up A New Hospital At Chakri For Approval

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

DHA sent PC-1 for setting up a new hospital at Chakri for approval

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) has sent the Project Concept-1(PC-1) for setting up a new hospital in Jhoria near Chakri to the Planning and Development Department Punjab for approval.

District Planning Officer Health Authority Dr Ali Ahsan told APP Sunday that the Authority has acquired the land of 60-kanal for setting up a 100-bed hospital owned by the Punjab government.

He said that earlier Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for the establishment of a new hospital in Johria. "The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 546 million," he informed. He said that work on the project would be started as soon as it got approval from the Punjab government.

