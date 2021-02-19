DHA signs MoU with AKU to achieve WHO vaccination targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Health Authority (DHA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aga Khan University (AKU) with an aim to collaborate and achieve domestic and international vaccination targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):The District Health Authority (DHA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aga Khan University (AKU) with an aim to collaborate and achieve domestic and international vaccination targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA, Dr. Faiza Kanwal and CEO AKU Ms. Shagufta Hassan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations here on Thursday.

Earlier, Ms Shagufta Hassan speaking on the occasion said that "We are trying to take our central programmes from the Stadium Road campus to our outpatient Medical Centers for expanding access to the population".

She further spoke about the guiding principles of AKUH: Quality, Relevance, Impact and Access and that, "Every programme we implement is based on these core principles and because immunization programme fits all, it is of high importance to us".

On the occasion Dr Faiza Kanwal informed the audience that it is sequel of the MoU signed by Punjab Health Department and now "we are in execution phase of it on district level".

She told that it will strengthen our vision to enhance public private partnership.