UrduPoint.com

DHA Take Action Against 23 Quacks

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:54 PM

DHA take action against 23 quacks

The District Health Authority (DHA) teams sealed 23 quacks clinics in tehsil Jarranwala during July last

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) teams sealed 23 quacks clinics in tehsil Jarranwala during July last.

According to official sources here on Monday,the teams conducted raids in various areas including Mandi Buchiana, chak 100-GB, Adda Naiwala morr, chak 98-GB, chak 102-RB and came across illegal/sub-standard practices at 23 clinics run by quacks.

Cases were registered against two quack doctors where as challans were issued to 21 health centers, sources added.

Related Topics

July

Recent Stories

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's ..

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's team sprint

55 seconds ago
 DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev ..

DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev's Guilt - Pushilin on Russian ..

57 seconds ago
 Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to ..

Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to Start in 2021 - Industry Minis ..

59 seconds ago
 Greek firefighters battle blazes as temperatures s ..

Greek firefighters battle blazes as temperatures soar

1 minute ago
 DPR Head Sees No Progress in Donbas Conflict Resol ..

DPR Head Sees No Progress in Donbas Conflict Resolution Negotiations

7 minutes ago
 China's Zhouyu Wang Wins Weightlifting Olympic Gol ..

China's Zhouyu Wang Wins Weightlifting Olympic Gold at Tokyo Games

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.