DHA take action against 23 quacks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) teams sealed 23 quacks clinics in tehsil Jarranwala during July last.

According to official sources here on Monday,the teams conducted raids in various areas including Mandi Buchiana, chak 100-GB, Adda Naiwala morr, chak 98-GB, chak 102-RB and came across illegal/sub-standard practices at 23 clinics run by quacks.

Cases were registered against two quack doctors where as challans were issued to 21 health centers, sources added.