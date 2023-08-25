Open Menu

DHA To Mark Breastfeeding Week From Aug 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DHA to mark breastfeeding week from Aug 28

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) will mark breastfeeding week from August 28 to promote its importance for mothers and babies.

DHA officials during a media briefing on Friday said an awareness drive would be launched during the week.

They informed that religious scholars would guide people about breastfeeding in light of The Holy Quran and Sunnah.

DHA will monitor the drive for better results, they concluded.

Dr Abdul Majeed, Qari Saif Ullah, Dr Usman Zia, Irum, Shakila Anjum and others were present during briefing.

Related Topics

Guide August Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

5 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

6 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

8 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan