DHA to mark breastfeeding week from Aug 28

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) will mark breastfeeding week from August 28 to promote its importance for mothers and babies.

DHA officials during a media briefing on Friday said an awareness drive would be launched during the week.

They informed that religious scholars would guide people about breastfeeding in light of The Holy Quran and Sunnah.

DHA will monitor the drive for better results, they concluded.

Dr Abdul Majeed, Qari Saif Ullah, Dr Usman Zia, Irum, Shakila Anjum and others were present during briefing.