DHABEJI, CPEC SEZ development well on track: Secy Investment dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Secretary Investment department Najam Ahmed Shah has informed that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), a Priority Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is well on course to be developed under Public Private Partnership through international competitive bidding process.

He said the Sindh government, despite COVID-19 outbreak, has received huge interest, a number of bids were received from potential investors on June 11 which were currently being reviewed, said a statement on Thursday.

He mentioned that Dhabeji SEZ was the most viable and commercially well connected SEZ in Pakistan. The zone would facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan, he added.

It worths mentioning here that Sindh Cheif Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has shown his full commitment to facilitate the development of Dhabeji SEZ on behalf of the Sindh government.

The CM recently announced to expand the zone by additional 3000 acres to make Dhabeji SEZ, an industrial and commercial hub in the province to boost the economic activities.

Secretary Investment Najam Shah, while chairing a project review meeting, informed that a number of key industrial clusters including Steel, automotive, auto parts, chemical, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, textile & garments will be housed within Dhabeji SEZ.

It has been estimated that the Dhabeji Project will create 50,000+ direct, 500,000 indirect jobs in addition to the Economic and Social development in Pakistan. The zone will help increase the exports volumes in major sectors.

It is expected that the project development will start in the coming months with the support of National Development & Reform Commission of China as part of the industrial cooperation phase of CPEC. The project is being executed through SEZMC on behalf of Government of Sindh.