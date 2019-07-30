Dhabeji SEZ to be energized through wind energy

The energy department of Sindh government is arranging alternate energy solution to provide electricity to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone in Thatta, a priority project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through wind power generation as the land falls within the natural wind corridor

"The request by the federal government to execute this project of wind power generation under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode is already submitted to be placed in next PPP Policy board meeting", an official in government of Sindh Investment Department said.

The official said that the SEZ would require 32 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity by 2021 and PC-I for the 32 MW has already been prepared in coordination with Karachi Electric (KE) and submitted to power division, government of Pakistan.

He said the preparation of bidding package of the project was at final stage and the project would be launched through international competitive bidding in August, 2019 while the developer would be finalized by December this year.

The Sindh government has already earmarked 1530 acres of land for Dhabeji Economic Zone which will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprizes or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

The SEZ will have easy access of Port Qasim enabling raw material import and finished goods export without incurring major inland transportation costs and saving time.

It will also have easy access to Karachi Airport (35 km) via national highway enabling safe travel of foreign workers and management personnel while it will have direct access to the national highway enabling the transportation of goods to upcountry and Central Asian nations utilizing the National Trade Corridor.

The SEZ would provide investment opportunities in various sectors including steel foundries, automotive and auto parts, chemical and pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics engineering, textile and garments, warehousing, building material, and fast moving consumers' goods.

