Dhamial Police arrest man for indecent acts with minors

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Dhamial Police have arrested a man for allegedly committing indecent acts with two young girls, ages nine and six.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the two sisters were at a shop when the suspect committed the acts.

The police promptly registered a case and took the accused into custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, stated that the abuse, violence, and harassment of women and children were "intolerable."

He added that the police would ensure the suspect is properly charged and presented in court with solid evidence to guarantee a conviction.