Open Menu

Dhamial Police Arrest Man For Indecent Acts With Minors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Dhamial Police arrest man for indecent acts with minors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Dhamial Police have arrested a man for allegedly committing indecent acts with two young girls, ages nine and six.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the two sisters were at a shop when the suspect committed the acts.

The police promptly registered a case and took the accused into custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, stated that the abuse, violence, and harassment of women and children were "intolerable."

He added that the police would ensure the suspect is properly charged and presented in court with solid evidence to guarantee a conviction.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

1 hour ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan