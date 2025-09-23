Dhamial Police arrest PO in 2023 robbery-cum-murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Dhamial Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a robbery-cum-murder case registered in January 2023, a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the accused along with an accomplice shot and killed a citizen during a robbery and went into hiding after the incident.

Acting on human intelligence and using all available resources, the Dhamial Police tracked him down and took him into custody.

The suspect has been sent to jail for an identification parade, the spokesperson added. His accomplice had already been arrested earlier.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the Dhamial Police for arresting the proclaimed offender and directed that the case be prepared with solid evidence to ensure conviction in court.