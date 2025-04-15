Dhamial police bust gambling gang, arrest four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a raid against illegal gambling, Dhamial Police arrested four suspects.

According to the details four gamblers Aamir, Basheer, Waseem, and Sohail were caught playing cards for money. Seized items include Rs. 10,000.0 cash, 2 mobile phones, a watch, and playing cards.

SP Saddar emphasized that gambling fuels social evils, and such operations will continue.