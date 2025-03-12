Open Menu

Dhamial Police Nab Thief, Recover Stolen Rs 1.735

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Dhamial Police on Wednesday nabbed an accused involved in several theft incidents and recovered stolen money of Rs 1.735 million from him.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the suspect Noman Latif had stolen Rs 1.

3 million from a milk and yogurt shop a week ago.

The accused during the investigation had revealed his involvement in many incidents of theft, the spokesman said.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar congratulated the Dhamial Police for the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen money.

