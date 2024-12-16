Dhamrah Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs, Calls For National Unity Against Terrorism
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 10:13 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh spokesperson Aajiz Dhamrah on Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar attack, describing the tragedy as the darkest chapter in the nation's history.
He said the horrific incident shook the nation’s conscience and united it against the menace of terrorism.
In his message on the anniversary of the martyrs of the APS attack, Senator Dhamrah reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to remain steadfast in the fight against terrorism to ensure a safe future for upcoming generations.
Paying tribute to the courage and resilience of the families of the martyred students and staff, he saluted their bravery.
Dhamrah stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of extremism through education, economic opportunities and social harmony. He reiterated the PPP's commitment to eradicating terrorism and promoting tolerance, education and peace across the country.
