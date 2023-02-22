Dhamrah welcomes new entrants in PPP

The provincial Secretary of Information Pakistan People's Party Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has said the major population of Hyderabad, consisting of Urdu Speaking, was joining PPP as it was the only party of every color, race, language and accent

He expressed these views while congratulating Imran for winning the councilor seat as an independent candidate on ward-1 UC 26.

On this occasion, Imran along with his colleagues announced to join Pakistan People's Party.

Aajiz Dhamrah said that PPP was a symbol of federation with which every member of society is satisfied.

He assured those who joined the party that the leadership of PPP will never leave them alone.

Hyderabad's past glory would soon be restored and it will be turned into a city of lights again, he assured.