Dhamyal Police arrest man for killing real brother over land dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Dhamyal Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender Afzal for killing his real brother over a land dispute in June this year.

Afzal along with his accomplices had killed his Gul Faraz and wounded nephew Shaban by firing, a police spokesman said.

One of his accomplices, Hasnain, was already in police custody, he added.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Nabeel Khokar has commended the police team for arresting the proclaimed offender.

