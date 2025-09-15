Dhamyal Police arrested prime suspect in double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Dhamyal Police have arrested a prime suspect allegedly involved in a shocking double murder case that took place

a month and a half ago in the Dhamyal area, said police spokesman on Monday.

The incident, which stemmed from a family dispute over a marriage, resulted in the tragic killing of a father

and son.

According to police, the arrested suspect was enraged over his niece’s decision to marry a man of her own

choice. In retaliation, he, along with the girl’s father, opened fire and killed the groom’s father and brother.

Dhamyal Police launched an intensive investigation and succeeded in tracking down the suspect using technical

and human intelligence.

The suspect was taken into custody and further investigation was in progress.

Police have vowed to arrest his accomplice soon and bring all involved to justice, police spokesman added.