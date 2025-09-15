Dhamyal Police Arrested Prime Suspect In Double Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Dhamyal Police have arrested a prime suspect allegedly involved in a shocking double murder case that took place
a month and a half ago in the Dhamyal area, said police spokesman on Monday.
The incident, which stemmed from a family dispute over a marriage, resulted in the tragic killing of a father
and son.
According to police, the arrested suspect was enraged over his niece’s decision to marry a man of her own
choice. In retaliation, he, along with the girl’s father, opened fire and killed the groom’s father and brother.
Dhamyal Police launched an intensive investigation and succeeded in tracking down the suspect using technical
and human intelligence.
The suspect was taken into custody and further investigation was in progress.
Police have vowed to arrest his accomplice soon and bring all involved to justice, police spokesman added.
Recent Stories
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week2 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case2 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes speedy, transparent investigations to ensure justice2 minutes ago
-
Dhamyal Police arrested prime suspect in double murder case2 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court2 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments in contempt plea against NAB chief12 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested22 minutes ago
-
Tourism in Swat on decline, association warns22 minutes ago
-
Punjab University: 10 female students awarded PhD degrees22 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded22 minutes ago