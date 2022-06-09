UrduPoint.com

Dhamyal Police Arrests Son For Setting Elderly Parents On Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Dhamyal Police arrests son for setting elderly parents on fire

The Dhamyal Polcie on Thursday, after the strict notice taken by CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, arrested the accused for setting his elderly parents on fire in Ashraf Colony area of Dhamyal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Dhamyal Polcie on Thursday, after the strict notice taken by CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, arrested the accused for setting his elderly parents on fire in Ashraf Colony area of Dhamyal.

The accused sprayed gasoline on his parents and set them on fire on a petty domestic issue, whereas the Police registered a case and arrested the brutal accused within a few hours, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

"All the legal requirements will be fulfilled to convict the accused involved in the tragic incident," said CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari. Dhamyal SHO Owais Akram said that according to the preliminary investigation, the accused sprayed petrol on the elderly parents due to a domestic dispute.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence and all legal requirements would be met.

