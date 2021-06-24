UrduPoint.com
Dhandla Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Senator Usman Kakar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Dhandla expresses grief over demise of Senator Usman Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly (MNA) from Bhakkar Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla on Thursday expressed deep grief over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

