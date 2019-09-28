Dharejo asks for establishing industries in Larkana Industrial Estate

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has invited industrialists/ investors to establish Industries in Larkana Industrial Estate, assuring them that all facilities will be provided to them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has invited industrialists/ investors to establish Industries in Larkana Industrial Estate, assuring them that all facilities will be provided to them.

This he said while visiting the S.I.T.E (Larkana), said a statement issued here on Saturday. MD SITE- Larkana Zubair Pervaiz, Chief Engineer Abdul Malik Bhatti and others were also present.

While briefing the Minister, the MD told that the estate was consisted of 220 acres land and 94 industrial units might be established and work was going on its extension and more 500 acre land would be included in the industrial estate.

He further informed that almost 90 percent infrastructure in the estate has been completed and the remaining work would be completed soon.

On this occasion Industries Minister asked the concerned officers to complete the remaining infrastructure within stipulated time.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would inaugurate Larkana industrial estate to motivate the Industrialists/investors to come to Larkana and establish Industries, he added.

Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo assured that all required facilities would be provided to investors.