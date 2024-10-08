Dharejo Directs To Expedite Work On Combined Effluent Treatment Plants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officers to expedite work on Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) so that waste materials of industries may be disposed off properly.
This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday.
On the occasion Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and other officers were also present.
The minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that functioning of the Combined Effluent Treatment Plants would ensure safely dispose off industrial waste and protect environment and might be used for agriculture purposes.
