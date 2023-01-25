UrduPoint.com

Dharejo Invites Turkish Businessmen To Invest In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Wednesday, stressed on the need to further promote trade relations between Turkiye and Pakistan and said that there were enormous investment opportunities for Turkish investors in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Wednesday, stressed on the need to further promote trade relations between Turkiye and Pakistan and said that there were enormous investment opportunities for Turkish investors in Pakistan.

He expressed the views while addressing a Turkish business delegation comprising representatives of 30 companies and on a visit to Sindh for the promotion of bilateral trade ties between the two brotherly countries.

Jam Ikramullah said that Pakistan and Turkiye have good trade relations in various sectors while an agreement had also been signed between the two countries in August 2022 for the promotion of bilateral trade.

He welcomed the increasing trade volume between the two countries and invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Turkiye for helping the flood victims of Sindh and said that the two Islamic countries had excellent brotherly relations.

He added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a role model for the Muslim Ummah.

Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu also addressed the ceremony while Secretary Industries and Trade Rashid Ahmed Solangi and a large number of industrialists from Turkey and Pakistan also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Flood Turkey Visit Rashid Tayyip Erdogan August Muslim Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver ..

PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver: Anwar Saifullah

3 minutes ago
 Nepalese envoy calls on Shahadat Awan

Nepalese envoy calls on Shahadat Awan

3 minutes ago
 China remains Germany's main supplier of rare eart ..

China remains Germany's main supplier of rare earths

3 minutes ago
 Oil & gas exploration companies fulfilling corpora ..

Oil & gas exploration companies fulfilling corporate social responsibilities

3 minutes ago
 Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

40 minutes ago
 Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death ann ..

Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.