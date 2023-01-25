Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Wednesday, stressed on the need to further promote trade relations between Turkiye and Pakistan and said that there were enormous investment opportunities for Turkish investors in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Wednesday, stressed on the need to further promote trade relations between Turkiye and Pakistan and said that there were enormous investment opportunities for Turkish investors in Pakistan.

He expressed the views while addressing a Turkish business delegation comprising representatives of 30 companies and on a visit to Sindh for the promotion of bilateral trade ties between the two brotherly countries.

Jam Ikramullah said that Pakistan and Turkiye have good trade relations in various sectors while an agreement had also been signed between the two countries in August 2022 for the promotion of bilateral trade.

He welcomed the increasing trade volume between the two countries and invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Turkiye for helping the flood victims of Sindh and said that the two Islamic countries had excellent brotherly relations.

He added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a role model for the Muslim Ummah.

Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu also addressed the ceremony while Secretary Industries and Trade Rashid Ahmed Solangi and a large number of industrialists from Turkey and Pakistan also participated in the event.