Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Sindh Minister of Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Friday, hosted Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler during his stop over at Jinnah International Airport Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister of Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Friday, hosted Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler during his stop over at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

Jam Ikramullah welcomed Turkish Minister Yasar Guler on his arrival at JIAP Karachi.

The Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu and other Turk diplomats were also present at the occasion, said a statement issued here.

The Sindh Minister presented the traditional gifts of Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the distinguished guests while both the ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Minister of National Defense of Turkey, at the occasion, expressed his gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Government of Sindh. After a short meeting, the Turkiye National Defense Minister left for his homeland.